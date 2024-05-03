Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) Receives $2.81 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.85.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Vault in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Energy Vault from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm started coverage on Energy Vault in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Energy Vault from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Energy Vault from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Energy Vault

In other Energy Vault news, CMO Laurence Alexander sold 20,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $33,431.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 897,123 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,281.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 77,966 shares of company stock worth $124,984 in the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Energy Vault by 17.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 242,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 35,935 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Sapient Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Vault by 14.0% during the first quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 243,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Energy Vault by 1,465.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 34,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Energy Vault Price Performance

NYSE NRGV opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.71. Energy Vault has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $3.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average is $1.90.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Energy Vault had a negative return on equity of 40.42% and a negative net margin of 28.82%. The business had revenue of $118.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.05 million. Research analysts expect that Energy Vault will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Vault Company Profile

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen.

