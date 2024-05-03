Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $31.76

Shares of Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$31.76 and traded as low as C$29.33. Enghouse Systems shares last traded at C$29.35, with a volume of 126,696 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$31.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$33.71. The stock has a market cap of C$1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Enghouse Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Enghouse Systems’s payout ratio is currently 78.20%.

In other Enghouse Systems news, Senior Officer Sam Anidjar purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$30.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,150.00. In other Enghouse Systems news, Senior Officer Timothy Peters sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.34, for a total transaction of C$45,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,792.50. Also, Senior Officer Sam Anidjar acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$30.05 per share, with a total value of C$90,150.00. 21.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

