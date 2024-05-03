Envista (NYSE:NVST) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $18.09 and last traded at $19.99, with a volume of 486140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.

Get Envista alerts:

The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Envista had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Envista’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Envista from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Envista in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Envista from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair cut Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Envista by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 196,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Envista by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 52,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Envista by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 21,950 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Envista by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 645,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,793,000 after acquiring an additional 16,326 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Envista in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000.

Envista Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.47, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.35.

Envista Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.