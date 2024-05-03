Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Stock Position Lifted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $458,928,000 after acquiring an additional 65,620 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,749,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $320,419,000 after buying an additional 178,224 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,366,809 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $250,372,000 after buying an additional 246,390 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Equifax by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,328,767 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $243,404,000 after buying an additional 43,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Equifax by 2.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,252,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,372,000 after acquiring an additional 25,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other news, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $3,178,168.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,126,083.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $3,178,168.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,126,083.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $13,143,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,623,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.19.

Equifax Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $224.50 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.95 and a 1 year high of $275.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.84. The company has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 34.74%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

