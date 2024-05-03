Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) PT Raised to C$8.00

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.52% from the company’s current price.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EQX. National Bankshares upgraded Equinox Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$10.50 to C$10.25 in a report on Monday. Desjardins upgraded Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinox Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Price Performance

About Equinox Gold

Shares of CVE EQX opened at C$7.88 on Wednesday. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.25 and a twelve month high of C$8.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.88.

(Get Free Report)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.