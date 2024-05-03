Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Polaris Renewable Energy Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:PIF)

Get Polaris Renewable Energy alerts:

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Polaris Renewable Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk forecasts that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Polaris Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Polaris Renewable Energy Trading Up 3.4 %

TSE:PIF opened at C$12.05 on Thursday. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of C$11.08 and a 52 week high of C$15.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$11.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$254.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.03). Polaris Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of C$25.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$27.11 million.

Polaris Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Polaris Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.58%.

Polaris Renewable Energy Company Profile

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates 82 megawatts (MW) net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 3 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru, with combined capacity of approximately 33 MW; a 25 MW solar plant facility in the Dominican Republic; a 6 MW run-of-river hydroelectric facility in Ecuador; and a 10 MW solar plant in Panama.

