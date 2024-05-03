Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 30th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.23) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Adverum Biotechnologies’ current full-year earnings is ($5.18) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.17) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.75) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($6.46) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($7.05) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($5.14) EPS.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.80) by $0.50.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ADVM. StockNews.com cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adverum Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ADVM opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average of $12.04. Adverum Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADVM. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 79,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 784,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 452,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $715,000. 48.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James Paul Scopa acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.

