Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,111,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 137,620 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.04% of Equity Commonwealth worth $21,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQC. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 89.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Andrew Levy sold 2,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $45,072.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,126.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EQC opened at $19.06 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $21.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.24.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

