Eric R. Newell Purchases 572 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Stock

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) CFO Eric R. Newell acquired 572 shares of Eagle Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.97 per share, with a total value of $10,850.84. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,460. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Up 4.3 %

EGBN stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $31.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.07 and its 200-day moving average is $24.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 9.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,832,000 after purchasing an additional 38,678 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 138.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 17,793 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the third quarter worth $692,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 8.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 322,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 24,931 shares during the period. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the third quarter worth $869,000. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

