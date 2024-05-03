essensys (LON:ESYS) Shares Up 7.4%

essensys plc (LON:ESYS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 15 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14.50 ($0.18). 1,889,579 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 934% from the average session volume of 182,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.50 ($0.17).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 28.58. The stock has a market cap of £8.76 million, a PE ratio of -60.42 and a beta of 0.50.

essensys plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of mission-critical software-as-a-service platforms and on-demand cloud services to the flexible workspace segment of the commercial real estate industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company offers essensys platform, a software that automates and simplifies the management of occupiers, spaces, and services; essensys Cloud, a smart building connectivity delivered across secure and private network; and Operate, a contract management, billing, and invoicing software.

