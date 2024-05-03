Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $56.60 and last traded at $58.00, with a volume of 4434449 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.74.

The specialty retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.30 million. Etsy had a net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 70.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Etsy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Etsy from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Etsy from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Etsy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.96.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $4,570,907.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $108,681.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,868.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $4,570,907.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,968 shares of company stock valued at $4,836,827 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 309,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,977,000 after acquiring an additional 57,785 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,194,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,118,000 after acquiring an additional 48,934 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,273,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $38,490,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 99.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.28 and a 200-day moving average of $71.65.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

