Evan Spiegel Sells 150,000 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $2,152,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,477,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,907,061.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Evan Spiegel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 8th, Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $1,666,500.00.

Snap Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $16.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average is $13.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 26.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNAP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Snap from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Snap from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 2,580.4% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Snap by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Snap by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

