Evercore ISI Lowers Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target to $35.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.07% from the stock’s current price.

WERN has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lowered Werner Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.54.

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $35.74 on Wednesday. Werner Enterprises has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.10.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $769.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.30 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 6.15%. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

