F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 687,781 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,507 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of F.N.B. worth $9,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 6.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,266,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,144,000 after acquiring an additional 822,023 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 5.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,474,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,597,000 after acquiring an additional 694,059 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 20.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,449,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,434,000 after acquiring an additional 413,698 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 3.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,230,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,281,000 after acquiring an additional 45,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,173,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,165,000 after acquiring an additional 17,363 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $33,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 149,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,693.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $87,505 over the last quarter. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on FNB. Raymond James raised their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America began coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

Shares of FNB stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.00. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $406.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Further Reading

