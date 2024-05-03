Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $9.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Fastly traded as low as $7.83 and last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 10177393 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.93.

Get Fastly alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fastly from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastly presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Fastly

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastly

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastly

In other Fastly news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 50,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $815,891.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,064,989.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Fastly news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 50,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $815,891.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,064,989.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 12,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $196,861.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 450,449 shares in the company, valued at $7,247,724.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 199,201 shares of company stock worth $3,160,402. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 45,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastly during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastly by 13.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastly Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.21.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $137.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.25 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 26.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fastly

(Get Free Report)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.