Federated Hermes Inc. Has $656,000 Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in RTX by 26.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after buying an additional 28,910 shares in the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $2,438,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth about $14,186,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $843,000. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,842 shares of company stock valued at $13,603,426 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX Stock Up 0.7 %

RTX stock opened at $101.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $103.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.21. The firm has a market cap of $135.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.93.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

