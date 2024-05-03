Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 6,487 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,297 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,487 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Synovus Financial by 333.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SNV shares. StockNews.com downgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

NYSE SNV opened at $37.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $40.92.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $537.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.62 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

