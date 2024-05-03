FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) by 58.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in FIGS were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FIGS during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of FIGS by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 9,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FIGS shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective (down previously from $8.50) on shares of FIGS in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on FIGS from $4.85 to $4.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer lowered FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on FIGS from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

In other news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 15,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $87,321.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 409,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,613.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 15,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $87,321.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 409,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,613.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 27,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $163,353.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 499,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,896.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,334 shares of company stock worth $285,986 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIGS opened at $5.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $879.28 million, a P/E ratio of 47.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.00. FIGS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $8.84.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.09 million. FIGS had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

