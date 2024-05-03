Financial Contrast: Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) versus Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Free Report) and Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Leap Therapeutics has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dyne Therapeutics has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Leap Therapeutics and Dyne Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leap Therapeutics N/A -133.17% -90.90% Dyne Therapeutics N/A -136.35% -103.67%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

30.5% of Leap Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.7% of Dyne Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Leap Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of Dyne Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Leap Therapeutics and Dyne Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leap Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Dyne Therapeutics 0 0 7 1 3.13

Leap Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $11.38, indicating a potential upside of 258.83%. Dyne Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $37.75, indicating a potential upside of 45.19%. Given Leap Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Leap Therapeutics is more favorable than Dyne Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Leap Therapeutics and Dyne Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leap Therapeutics $1.50 million 54.10 -$81.41 million ($5.08) -0.62 Dyne Therapeutics N/A N/A -$235.94 million ($3.94) -6.60

Leap Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Dyne Therapeutics. Dyne Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Leap Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dyne Therapeutics beats Leap Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase II clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has an option and license agreement with NovaRock, Adimab, and BeiGene, Ltd. to develop and commercialize DKN-01 in Asia (excluding Japan), Australia, and New Zealand. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

