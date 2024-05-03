Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Corp (CVE:FCA) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share

Get Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs alerts:

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Corp (CVE:FCA – Free Report) – Analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst D. Chrystal now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02). Echelon Wealth Partners has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Stock Performance

FCA stock opened at C$7.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$49.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.17. Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs has a one year low of C$7.05 and a one year high of C$10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.76, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.24.

About Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs

Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp. focuses on capital partnership investing in the U.S. income producing real estate and mortgage debt investments. It intends to acquire income producing U.S. real estate assets in the United States; and create a real estate debt and equity lending platform, which focuses on providing bridge mortgage loans and joint venture capital.

