First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 4.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 23 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 13.8% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FCNCA shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price target (up from $1,900.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,829.90.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $1,713.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $945.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1,810.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,597.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,489.32.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

In related news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding purchased 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, with a total value of $612,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,027,610. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Hope Holding Bryant acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $394,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,070. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding bought 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, with a total value of $612,790.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 121,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,027,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,388 shares of company stock worth $1,825,220 and sold 2,600 shares worth $4,458,964. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

