First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lessened its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FPX. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,500,000. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 64,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after buying an additional 16,259 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after buying an additional 11,690 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $807,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FPX opened at $100.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.84 million, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.50. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $75.74 and a 52-week high of $107.42.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

