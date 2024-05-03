Florian Baumgartner Sells 3,410 Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Stock

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) CEO Florian Baumgartner sold 3,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total transaction of $289,270.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,273.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Florian Baumgartner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 15th, Florian Baumgartner sold 4,432 shares of Cimpress stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $408,807.68.

On Monday, April 8th, Florian Baumgartner sold 4,433 shares of Cimpress stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $433,902.04.

On Monday, April 1st, Florian Baumgartner sold 5,683 shares of Cimpress stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $511,299.51.

On Thursday, March 21st, Florian Baumgartner sold 5,683 shares of Cimpress stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $527,439.23.

Cimpress Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of CMPR opened at $82.59 on Friday. Cimpress plc has a twelve month low of $42.84 and a twelve month high of $100.01. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cimpress ( NASDAQ:CMPR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.29). Cimpress had a net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $780.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.97) EPS. Analysts predict that Cimpress plc will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Cimpress from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cimpress from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cimpress

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cimpress in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 1.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 42.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimpress in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,720,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,726,000 after purchasing an additional 89,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

