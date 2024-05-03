Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Focusrite (LON:TUNE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 410 ($5.15) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.81% from the company’s current price.

Focusrite stock opened at GBX 370 ($4.65) on Wednesday. Focusrite has a twelve month low of GBX 245 ($3.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 610 ($7.66). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 358.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 449.93. The company has a market capitalization of £216.78 million, a P/E ratio of 1,850.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62.

In other Focusrite news, insider Timothy Paul Carrol acquired 3,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 295 ($3.71) per share, with a total value of £9,988.70 ($12,547.04). In other news, insider Sally McKone bought 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 292 ($3.67) per share, for a total transaction of £20,148 ($25,308.38). Also, insider Timothy Paul Carrol bought 3,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 295 ($3.71) per share, for a total transaction of £9,988.70 ($12,547.04). 37.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, Sonnox, and Sequential segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesizers, grooveboxes, keyboard and pad controllers, MIDI controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.

