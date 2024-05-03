Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $18.00. The stock had previously closed at $18.25, but opened at $13.40. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Freshworks shares last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 6,525,174 shares trading hands.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FRSH. Oppenheimer cut shares of Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Freshworks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.18.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks in the first quarter worth $685,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Freshworks in the first quarter worth $201,000. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 3.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 105,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,816,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.21 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.00.
Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $160.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.11 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.
