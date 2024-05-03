Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) by 187.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,526 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Frontline were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Frontline by 175.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 140,103 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 89,284 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 3rd quarter worth about $523,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,324,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,775,000. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Frontline from $23.00 to $22.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

NYSE:FRO opened at $24.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Frontline plc has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $25.14.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Frontline had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $415.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Frontline plc will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.17%.

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

