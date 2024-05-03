FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF May (BATS:DMAY) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF May (BATS:DMAY – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,364 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.14% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF May worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF May alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF May during the 4th quarter valued at about $669,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF May by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 23,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF May by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 233,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,419,000 after buying an additional 6,973 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF May Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF May stock opened at $37.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.13. The company has a market cap of $147.95 million, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.38.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF May Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (DMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF May (BATS:DMAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.