FY2025 EPS Estimates for Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (CVE:DB) Decreased by Analyst

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (CVE:DB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Decibel Cannabis in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 30th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Semple now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Decibel Cannabis’ current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share.

Decibel Cannabis Stock Performance

CVE DB opened at C$0.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$51.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.12. Decibel Cannabis has a 52 week low of C$0.10 and a 52 week high of C$0.19.

Decibel Cannabis Company Profile

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls. In addition, the company engages in the cannabis retail business through operating operational retail locations in Saskatchewan, as well as an e-commerce cannabis platform throughout the Province of Saskatchewan; and operational retail locations in Alberta.

