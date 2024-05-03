GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires Shares of 977 DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 192.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Stock Up 1.6 %

DTM opened at $62.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.45 and a 200 day moving average of $56.73. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.71. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.10 and a 12 month high of $64.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a net margin of 42.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 71.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DT Midstream

In other news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.87 per share, with a total value of $56,870.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,625.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DTM. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised shares of DT Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Get Our Latest Report on DT Midstream

About DT Midstream

(Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.