GAMMA Investing LLC Buys New Shares in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 482 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Albany International during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Albany International by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in Albany International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $83.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.82 and a 200-day moving average of $89.61. Albany International Corp. has a 12 month low of $78.20 and a 12 month high of $99.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.28.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $313.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.41 million. Albany International had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.21%.

AIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Albany International from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Albany International from $121.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

