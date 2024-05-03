GAMMA Investing LLC Takes Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 28,976 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Argus boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $97.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.71.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $124.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.57. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a one year low of $21.74 and a one year high of $140.28.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.14. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 38.80% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total value of $44,244,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,127,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total value of $44,244,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,127,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $4,478,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,558 shares in the company, valued at $11,330,996.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 558,786 shares of company stock valued at $64,340,812 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

