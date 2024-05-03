Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stock Position Reduced by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 51,610 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Genuine Parts worth $20,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $503,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of GPC opened at $156.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $126.35 and a twelve month high of $174.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.00 and a 200-day moving average of $143.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GPC shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.10.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

