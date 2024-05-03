Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the March 31st total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on GTY. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Getty Realty Price Performance

Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $27.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.88. Getty Realty has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $35.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.80.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $48.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.63 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 32.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Getty Realty will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Realty

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 194.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 22,814 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 825,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,882,000 after purchasing an additional 23,964 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Featured Stories

