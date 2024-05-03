Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Sells 835 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.1% of Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Massachusetts Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 16,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.9% during the third quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 20,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 214,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Finally, Financial & Tax Architects LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% in the third quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 33,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,810,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $149.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $361.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $175.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.44 and its 200 day moving average is $155.08.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 29.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.86.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

