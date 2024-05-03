Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Free Report) by 612.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Investment were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 19.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Stock Performance

GAIN stock opened at $14.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $521.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.12. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $14.96.

Gladstone Investment Announces Dividend

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The investment management company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $23.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.04 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 80.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.24%.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile



Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Featured Stories

