Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $107.00 to $112.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Glaukos traded as high as $104.96 and last traded at $104.19, with a volume of 78770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.91.

GKOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Glaukos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glaukos

In other news, Director Mark J. Foley sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $423,487.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,220 shares in the company, valued at $3,085,141.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 59,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $6,008,206.47. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,845 shares in the company, valued at $10,232,367.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mark J. Foley sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $423,487.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,085,141.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 232,881 shares of company stock worth $21,965,491 over the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 1.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 2.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 17.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Stock Up 6.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.99 and its 200-day moving average is $82.59. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -37.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 42.79%. The company had revenue of $85.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Stories

