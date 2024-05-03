Golden State Equity Partners Has $5.63 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.4% of Golden State Equity Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,308.3% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $191.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $191.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $131.81 and a fifty-two week high of $200.94. The company has a market cap of $550.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.05.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $602,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,174,647. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,020,696 shares of company stock valued at $186,794,151 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

