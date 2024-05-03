Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) versus Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN) Critical Review

Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB – Get Free Report) and Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Gouverneur Bancorp has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wayne Savings Bancshares has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gouverneur Bancorp and Wayne Savings Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gouverneur Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Wayne Savings Bancshares 17.74% 16.54% 1.04%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gouverneur Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Wayne Savings Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Gouverneur Bancorp and Wayne Savings Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gouverneur Bancorp and Wayne Savings Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gouverneur Bancorp $7.35 million 1.51 $1.53 million N/A N/A Wayne Savings Bancshares $38.11 million 1.40 $7.83 million $3.21 7.54

Wayne Savings Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Gouverneur Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.6% of Gouverneur Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.1% of Wayne Savings Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Gouverneur Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Wayne Savings Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Wayne Savings Bancshares beats Gouverneur Bancorp on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gouverneur Bancorp

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in New York. It accepts passbook savings, NOW, money market deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include mortgage loans, one- to four-family residential loans, commercial real estate loans, and multi-family residential real estate loans, residential and commercial construction loans, commercial land loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, commercial loans, automobiles, motorcycles, campers, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as personal secured and unsecured loans. It also invests in municipal bonds, U.S. Treasury securities, U.S. Government agencies and government-sponsored obligations, and mortgage-backed securities. In addition, the company offers online, mobile, bill pay, and telephone banking; electronic or paper statements; and ATM, debit cards, direct deposits, mobile remote deposit capture, automatic payments and transfers, bank checks, wire transfers, and safe deposit box services. It serves primarily the St. Lawrence County, and Jefferson and Lewis counties in New York State. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Gouverneur, New York.

About Wayne Savings Bancshares

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Wayne Savings Community Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides residential mortgage, commercial, installment, residential and nonresidential real estate, commercial real estate, residential construction, multi-family real estate, land, commercial business, consumer, home, home equity, auto, recreational vehicle, personal, furniture and appliance, agriculture, and term loans, as well as lines of credit, government guaranteed programs, and standby letters of credit. In addition, the company offers retirement planning, investment advisory, insurance, and wealth management and trust services. Further, it provides overdraft protection, re-order check, remote deposit capture, merchant, sweep, online and mobile banking, and bill pay services, as well as debit, credit, and gift cards. The company was founded in 1899 and is based in Wooster, Ohio.

