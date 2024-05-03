Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Short Interest Update

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 669,200 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the March 31st total of 637,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 420,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 772,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 310,850 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 80.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 203,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 90,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Gran Tierra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 31.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Gran Tierra Energy Trading Up 6.2 %

GTE opened at $8.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.50 and a beta of 1.53. Gran Tierra Energy has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $154.94 million during the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.60%.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

