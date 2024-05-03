Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Short Interest Up 5.5% in April

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,390,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the March 31st total of 4,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 356,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.3 days. Approximately 10.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Granite Construction

In other news, Director Louis E. Caldera sold 1,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $63,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 41,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Construction during the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GVA. DA Davidson raised their price target on Granite Construction from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Granite Construction from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Granite Construction Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of GVA opened at $57.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.89. Granite Construction has a 52 week low of $33.74 and a 52 week high of $57.93.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $933.70 million during the quarter. Granite Construction had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 14.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Granite Construction will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.42%.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

