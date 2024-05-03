Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

Get Green Dot alerts:

GDOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Green Dot from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet cut Green Dot from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GDOT

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Green Dot news, CRO Christian Devin Ruppel purchased 33,000 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $298,980.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now owns 101,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,537.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CRO Christian Devin Ruppel purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $298,980.00. Following the purchase, the executive now owns 101,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,537.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Principal Co Lp Starboard sold 75,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $649,754.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 270,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,376.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Green Dot by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Green Dot by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Green Dot by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Green Dot by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Dot Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE GDOT opened at $9.32 on Friday. Green Dot has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $21.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.21. The stock has a market cap of $492.11 million, a P/E ratio of 71.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $361.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.14 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 0.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Green Dot

(Get Free Report

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.