GSK (LON:GSK) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 1,720.50 ($21.61) and last traded at GBX 1,714.75 ($21.54), with a volume of 9095223 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,705 ($21.42).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 5,333.33%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($24.49) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.73) to GBX 1,820 ($22.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,725 ($21.67) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,530 ($19.22) to GBX 1,660 ($20.85) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,675.63 ($21.05).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.82. The company has a market capitalization of £70.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,440.42, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,662.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,556.29.

In related news, insider Urs Rohner bought 434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,662 ($20.88) per share, for a total transaction of £7,213.08 ($9,060.52). In other GSK news, insider Urs Rohner purchased 434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,662 ($20.88) per share, with a total value of £7,213.08 ($9,060.52). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 139,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,658 ($20.83), for a total value of £2,317,751.36 ($2,911,382.19). 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

