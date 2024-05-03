Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,262 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAL. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 443.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Halliburton by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $36.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.01. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.05 and a 200-day moving average of $37.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.59.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

