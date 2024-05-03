Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Holdings Cut by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 53.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,429 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.20% of Hancock Whitney worth $8,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher S. Ziluca sold 3,636 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $158,166.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $59,306.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,058.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher S. Ziluca sold 3,636 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $158,166.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,780 shares of company stock worth $256,988 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HWC. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

NASDAQ HWC opened at $47.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.15. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52-week low of $31.02 and a 52-week high of $49.65.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.97%.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

Featured Articles

