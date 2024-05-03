Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 11,700 Shares of Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Free Report) by 90.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 393,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after buying an additional 15,895 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 5.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 28.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 16,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

CMTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Claros Mortgage Trust from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Shares of NYSE:CMTG opened at $9.14 on Friday. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 25.03 and a quick ratio of 25.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 456.98 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.01.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.19. Claros Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $75.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.79 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.95%. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 5,002.50%.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

