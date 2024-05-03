Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 1,900 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in eXp World were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in eXp World by 861.7% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 291,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 261,466 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,866,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,011,000 after acquiring an additional 232,321 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in eXp World during the third quarter valued at $3,771,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in eXp World by 13,021.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 188,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 186,597 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in eXp World by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,017,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,165,000 after purchasing an additional 168,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $11.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average is $12.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -187.50 and a beta of 2.29. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $943.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.24 million. eXp World had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -333.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of eXp World from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $11.75 target price on shares of eXp World in a report on Thursday.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

