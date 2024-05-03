Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires Shares of 64,700 Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 64,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Aurora Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aurora Innovation by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on AUR shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Aurora Innovation from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Reid Hoffman sold 592,249 shares of Aurora Innovation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $1,640,529.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 648,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,519.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aurora Innovation Trading Up 2.3 %

AUR opened at $2.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average is $2.79. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $4.81.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Aurora Innovation

(Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.