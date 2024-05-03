Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) by 59.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 20,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 384,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 88,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LESL shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $5.40 to $6.30 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.37.

Leslie’s Stock Up 5.6 %

LESL stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $804.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.15. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $11.68.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $173.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.17 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 1.25%. As a group, analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leslie’s Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

