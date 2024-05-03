Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 80.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Ready Capital by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,037,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ready Capital by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,760,000 after purchasing an additional 70,476 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ready Capital by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,593,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in Ready Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,473,000. Finally, Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in Ready Capital by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,228,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,421,000 after purchasing an additional 14,992 shares during the period. 55.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $86,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,806.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ready Capital news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,099 shares in the company, valued at $718,806.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Luebbers acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 119,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,967.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 17,150 shares of company stock valued at $148,280. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on RC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday, March 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ready Capital from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Ready Capital from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RC

Ready Capital Stock Performance

NYSE RC opened at $8.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.53. Ready Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97.

Ready Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Ready Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.