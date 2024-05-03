Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 2,300 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SVC. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 490.1% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $77,000. 77.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $7.50 to $5.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th.

NASDAQ:SVC opened at $6.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.55 and its 200-day moving average is $7.32. Service Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $9.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.25 and a beta of 2.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -400.00%.

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

